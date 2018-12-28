Atleta estadounidense logra la hazaña de cruzar solo la Antártida

El atleta de resistencia estadounidense Colin O’Brady se convirtió en la primera persona en cruzar la Antártida en solitario sin ayuda, tras un recorrido de 54 días por el árido y frío continente, según publicó en Instagram el propio protagonista de la hazaña.
O’Brady reveló el miércoles que cubrió los 128 km finales en un impulso continuo hasta la línea de meta que duró más de 32 horas.
“¡¡LLEGADA A LA META!!! ¡Lo hice!”, escribió.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Un poste de madera en el fondo de la foto que O’Brady compartió en Instagram es el borde de la plataforma de hielo de Ross, que marcó el final de su viaje.
“Cuando puse mi trineo sobre esta línea invisible logré mi objetivo: convertirme en la primera persona en la historia en atravesar el continente de la Antártida de costa a costa en solitario, sin apoyo ni ayuda”, escribió.
Las horas más difíciles del viaje
“Si bien las últimas 32 horas fueron de las más difíciles de mi vida, honestamente han sido de los mejores momentos que he experimentado. Estuve atrapado en un estado de concentración todo el tiempo, enfocado en la meta final, lo que permitió que mi mente considerara las lecciones profundas de este viaje”, escribió.
O’Brady comenzó su travesía en la plataforma de hielo Ronne, siguió en dirección al Polo Sur y después cruzó a la plataforma Ross. Documentó gran parte del viaje en su página de Instagram, incluso mientras luchaba contra fuertes tormentas de viento, temperaturas bajo cero y condiciones de nevada absoluta.
Para completar el viaje debía cruzar varias áreas montañosas y desplazarse a lo largo de quilómetros de sastrugi, que son crestas de olas que forma el viento en la nieve y el hielo.
Day 50: STRUNG OUT BUT STILL MOVING. I can’t believe I been out here all alone for 50 days. Even having lived it, I can’t quite wrap my mind around it. This wind storm still has not subsided so I spent another day getting beat down. Fingers crossed I catch a break on the weather soon. I’ve been writing a lot about the mental game as it’s clearly the most crucial part of this challenge (or any challenge for that matter). However today I want to honor my body and health. I wholeheartedly believe that nothing in life is more important that being healthy. Without that it’s hard to do or do fully. I’m so fortunate to have parents that instilled that in me from a young age, teaching me the importance of healthy eating and exercise. My dad is an organic farmer so I guess you could say it’s in my blood. Despite feeling exhausted and worn out, I’m grateful for having lived a healthy lifestyle, for without that I’m certain my body would have given up by now. And on the health front, I’m glad to be partnered with @Grandrounds who go above and beyond to guide people to the highest quality healthcare. It’s incredible to know they provide access to medical expertise literally anywhere on the planet! #GrandRounds #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Otras personas habían intentado la hazaña
O’Brady no es el primero en intentar el viaje. El explorador británico Henry Worsley intentó una caminata en solitario por la Antártida en 2016, pero tuvo que ser rescatado a 48 km de la meta y posteriormente murió de una infección.
Había viajado durante 71 días sin ayuda antes de ese punto.
Worsley hizo el intento un siglo después de que Ernest Shackleton, el famoso explorador de la Antártida, sobreviviera a un intento fallido de cruzar el continente.
Otro explorador, Lou Rudd, comenzó un viaje en solitario a la Antártida sin ayuda el mismo día que lo hizo O’Brady. Rudd llegó al Polo Sur el 13 de diciembre y está a casi el 90 por ciento de lograr su cometido, según una página web de la marca Shackleton creada para rastrear su expedición.